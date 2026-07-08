Blackrock Village Centre Is Now Offering Free Period Products to All

Picture this. You’re mid-shop in Blackrock Village Centre, the kids are somewhere between the café and the shoe shop, and you realise with a sinking feeling that you really, really needed a tampon about twenty minutes ago. It’s one of those moments that’s equal parts stressful and mortifying, and frankly it shouldn’t be.

Well, Blackrock Village Centre has just done something quietly brilliant. The South Dublin shopping hub has today become the first shopping centre in Ireland to provide free period products to both customers and staff — and they’re available right now in every bathroom across the centre.

A partnership built around real life

The initiative has been launched in partnership with Riley, the award-winning female-founded Irish period care brand. The products are plant-based and sustainably made, which feels fitting given that the whole point of this is about putting people — and a bit of common decency — first.

Research from Aviva found that 82% of people in Ireland who menstruate have struggled to find period products in public venues. That’s an enormous number of people quietly managing an awkward situation that, when you think about it, is completely preventable. Blackrock Village Centre is making the case that period products should sit alongside toilet paper and soap as standard. Which, yes, is exactly the right take.

Niamh Grist, Centre Manager at Blackrock Village Centre, put it plainly: “At Blackrock Village Centre, we believe period products are an essential item, not a luxury, and they should be as easy to access as toilet paper. No one should have to cut their day short, feel embarrassed, or worry about being caught without the products they need.”

Why this matters more than it might seem

Period poverty is a real thing, and it doesn’t only affect people in obvious financial hardship. It can catch anyone on a bad day — a hectic morning, a bag left at home, a cycle that arrived earlier than expected. For mums especially, who are often so busy sorting everyone else out that they run low on their own supplies, having something like this available in a shopping centre they’re already visiting is genuinely useful.

Áine Kilkenny, Co-Founder of Riley said: “Access to period products is a basic necessity and making them freely available helps break down stigma and real, practical barriers. At riley., we’re committed to supporting women’s wellbeing and sustainability, and partnerships like this let us put that commitment into practice at community level.”

Aviva, which owns Blackrock Village Centre through its Irish Commercial Property Fund, has been involved in similar efforts elsewhere — most recently at Aviva Stadium. Natalia Wisniewska, Senior Asset Manager and Sustainability Lead at Aviva Life and Pensions Ireland, noted how encouraging it is to see access extended into everyday community spaces, not just big event venues.

The details

Blackrock Village Centre welcomes over three million visitors a year. The free Riley products are available in all centre bathrooms on an ongoing basis — this isn’t a pop-up or a trial run. It’s a permanent fixture, which makes it all the more significant.

The centre itself is home to more than thirty retailers covering beauty, fashion, hardware, books and dining. So the next time you’re doing a full lap of the place with a buggy and a to-do list as long as your arm, at least period products won’t be one more thing to stress about.