TOWIE’s Frankie Essex opens up about milestone for twins

Frankie Essex has revealed the wonderful news that her twins have reached a new milestone.

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex became a first-time mum in May 2022 when she welcomed twins Logan and Luella into the world with her partner Luke Love.

Now, Frankie has admitted she’s ‘so proud’ of her son and daughter as they have spent their first day at nursery.

Frankie proudly unveiled a collection of sweet images of Logan and Luella at nursery to her 262K Instagram followers to reveal how her children got on.

In the snaps, Logan is wearing a cute matching blue set and Luella is dressed in an adorable pink floral outfit as they smile at the camera.

Other pictures show the sibling pair playing outdoors, colouring and looking at books while at nursery.

Essex captioned the post, “Our babies first day at nursery well first morning but it’s a big start for all of us they had the best time”.

“We are so lucky they have eachother and these memories to share for the future too”, she went on to admit before adding, “So proud of you both my little darlings”.

Many fans and pals headed to the comments to praise the twins on their momentous occasion.

One fan wrote, “Omggg the cutest!! Hope you both had the best day”.

“Doesn’t time fly! Hope their first day has gone well!”, penned a second commenter.

A third social media user said, “They are so cute & growing so fast!!”.

Frankie later showcased a video of her little ones walking hand-in-hand together in their garden as she revealed, "What a perfect little day we have had sun is back out so a little stroll in the garden. It's the holding hands for me".