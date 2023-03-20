TOWIE’s Billie Faiers opens up about son adjusting to baby sister

Billie Faiers has opened up about how her young children have been adjusting to life with a newborn after she welcomed her newest addition, Margot, into the world in December.

The former The Only Way is Essex star spoke about how her youngest son, six-year-old Arthur, found it hard when his baby sister arrived.

Speaking to OK!, Billie explained her son felt ‘overprotective’ of his sister but also ‘pushed out’ as he was no longer the baby of the family.

“He’s definitely settled down. I think what it was in those early days, you’ve got this tiny little newborn, they’re so fragile and there was so much illness around the time she was born, I felt so protective over her”.

“Because I was a bit like, ‘Oh, careful!’, it made him go the opposite way. He was so full on with her”.

The 33-year-old continued, “When I look back at it, at the time I was having all the emotions of a newborn and it was probably more me just being overprotective. It was his way of trying to show his love and affection, but sometimes it was a bit too much”.

“He’d do things like breathe on her. I knew one day I’d laugh about it, but at the time it would make me cry”.

Billie admitted, “I think he was feeling that bit of jealousy, he’s always been the baby and throughout my pregnancy he became very attached to me and that was the start of it. When I had Margot, he felt pushed out”.

Billie and her husband Greg are also proud parents to eight-year-old Nelly, who has been super helpful since her little sister was born.

“Nelly has been amazing. Right from the start she was really good. In the beginning, she was lovely and held Margot, but she wasn’t as fussed as Arthur and wanting to be hanging over me, she just let me get on”.

Faiers added, “Now she picks her up out of the pram and walks around with her. But I can say to Nelly, ‘Darling, can you watch her for Mummy?’. It’s really nice being able to do that. For the kids I think it’s only going to keep getting better”.