TOWIE’s Amy Childs speaks out about ‘tough night’ with twins

Amy Child has opened up about having a ‘tough night’ with her newborn twins.

The former The Only Way is Essex star welcomed her baby boy and girl into the world at the beginning of April with her fiancé Billy Delbosq.

Now, sharing a candid update on her twins’ sleeping and feeding schedules, Amy details their ‘sleep deprivation’.

Sharing a Boomerang clip of her shaking her head with her eyes closed to her 834K Instagram followers, Amy explained her tiring night.

Credit: Amy Childs Instagram

“Wow what a tough night.. Sleep deprivation is well and truly real. Twins are feeding every 3/4 hours over 5 ounces”.

“Last night they both didn’t settle after their 2am bottle so was up and down until 5am”, she continued before admitting, “Think I’ve had not even 2 hours sleep”.

Childs then shared an encouraging message to other mums that are going through the same experience. “Mums if you have had a tough night, we’ve got this. Hopefully it’ll get easier”.

Amy will soon be sharing even more of an insight into her life since giving birth to twins as her new reality TV show Amy Childs: The Twin Life will be airing next week.

Credit: Amy Childs Instagram

The series, which premiers on Tuesday May 23 at 9pm on ITVBE and ITVX, will show a behind-the-scenes look into the 32-year-old’s life in the lead up to the twin’s arrival.

Amy and Billy welcomed the birth of their twins on April 6 and later announced their adorable names as Billy River Delbosq and Amelia Mae Delbosq.

Billy then proposed to Amy towards the end of April while they were having a maternity photoshoot with their children.

Childs is already mum to five-year-old daughter Polly and four-year-old son Ritchie from previous relationships.