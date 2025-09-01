TOWIE’s Amy Childs pens sweet tribute to mark son Ritchie’s birthday

Amy Childs is celebrating!

Today (September 1), The Only Way Is Essex star is marking her son Ritchie’s seventh birthday.

Amy welcomed Ritchie in 2018 with her former partner, and has since chosen not to share her son’s life publicly. Amy is also a parent to her two-year-old twins Billy and Milly with her fiancé Billy Delbosq, and her eight-year-old daughter Polly.

To mark Ritchie’s special day, Amy has now chosen to share an emotional tribute to him.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of herself cradling a newborn Ritchie, with toddler Polly sitting beside her.

“My darling Ritchie… how are you 7 today,” Amy penned at the beginning of her caption.

“It was like yesterday you was born, my clever, beautiful boy so proud of the boy you are becoming,” she gushed.

“Today is all about you I can’t wait to spoil you even though you have only asked for an animal fence and a badger,” the mother-of-four teased.

“Happy birthday darling I love you so much,” Amy added sweetly.

Following her heartwarming tribute, many of Amy’s followers have since been taking to her comments section to express their own birthday wishes.

“Happy 7th birthday Ritchie, hope you have the best day and all your dreams come true,” one fan replied.

“Wow time flies! Happy birthday Ritchie,” another commented.

“Happy birthday Ritchie have a great day,” a third follower added.

Ritchie’s birthday comes amid the revelation that Amy and Billy were supposed to tie the knot this month.

In June, the reality star confirmed that she has postponed her wedding to Billy, which was due to take place in the UK in September. The couple chose to delay their wedding after Amy’s mother suffered a heart attack.

Speaking to OK!, Amy detailed: “We'll get a new date set. We'll get the summer out the way and in September we'll get organised. The wedding I want needs to be amazing. It will definitely be next year.”