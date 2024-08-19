TOWIE’s Amy Childs details daughter Polly’s upcoming surgery

Amy Childs has asked her fanbase for advice, amid revealing that her daughter Polly is about to undergo surgery.

The Only Way Is Essex star, who is also a mum to five-year-old son Ritchie and one-year-old twins Billy and Milly, welcomed her firstborn Polly into the world in 2017.

Now, the proud mum-of-four has admitted that Polly has been having frequent issues with her tonsils, and must undergo surgery to get them taken out.

Earlier today, Amy took to her Instagram account to post a beautiful photo of seven-year-old Polly.

“Just love this picture of you Polly,” Amy gushed in the beginning of her caption, before going on to detail her daughter’s ongoing health issues.

“My darling girl has got to have her tonsils out next week, nervous and worried is an understatement, I had mine out when I was 4!!” the reality star exclaimed.

“Tonsillitis every 4/6 weeks, she really has been through it bless her, so the best outcome is to get her tonsils out,” the 34-year-old continued.

“Going to update you next week when she has them out.. a very worried mummy,” Amy confessed, before asking: “How long roughly till she is ok after operation?? 2 weeks??”

Following her candid update on Polly, many of Amy’s 1.1M followers have since been taking to her comments section to share their own pieces of advice.

“She’ll bounce back quick but will need the full 2 weeks for full recovery, this is to prevent infection xxxx,” one fan replied.

“My daughter had hers out and she was a different child, well worth the operation. Plenty of ice cream,” another commented.

“Oh bless her hope all goes ok, sending love xxx,” a third fan added.

Earlier this year, Amy announced that Polly had been diagnosed with dyslexia. At the time, Amy revealed that she was also diagnosed with the learning difficulty when she was four years old.

“I just want to say Polly you are the most amazing beautiful girl, you are hard working, you are kind and the loveliest girl, I am so bloody proud of you Polly,” she wrote on Instagram.