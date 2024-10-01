TOWIE’s Amy Childs admits concern she has for her toddler twins

Amy Childs has shared one particular worry that she has about her toddler twins.

In April of last year, Amy and her fiancé Billy Delbosq became parents for the first time together, when they welcomed their twins Billy and Milly into the world.

The Only Way Is Essex star Amy is also a mum to seven-year-old daughter Polly and six-year-old son Ritchie from previous relationships.

Now, Amy has confessed that she has started to worry about one aspect of her twins' development.

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she had taken Billy and Milly out to purchase their first pair of shoes.

Alongside the short clip of her little ones, Amy opened up a question box to her followers to ask them about when their own children first started walking.

Then, in a later video message, the reality star went on to explain why she is worried about Billy and Milly.

“I went out with the twins today. I got their feet measured, I bought their first pair of shoes. I’m a little bit worried as a mum, because they’re not walking,” Amy explained.

“Polly was actually 19 months when she started walking, so the twins have got another four weeks. But yeah, they’re literally getting up, they’re walking around the sofa, but there is no walking action at the minute. So, hopefully, fingers crossed, they’ll start walking soon,” she detailed further.

Amy’s admission comes almost four months after she announced that her daughter Polly has been diagnosed with dyslexia. In a tribute to her little girl, Amy recalled how she was diagnosed with the same condition when she was four.

“I became head girl at school, just because having a diagnosis doesn’t mean you can’t achieve what you want in life,” she penned at the time.

“I just want to say Polly you are the most amazing beautiful girl, you are hard working, you are kind and the loveliest girl, I am so bloody proud of you,” Amy added.