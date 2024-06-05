TOWIE star Lauren Pope discusses being ‘overwhelmed’ as a parent

Lauren Pope has been sharing an insight into her experience as a single mum.

The former The Only Way is Essex star is mum to three-year-old Raine and one-year-old Leni.

Lauren announced that she and her boyfriend Tony Keterman had gone their separate ways in November of last year after nearly five years together.

Now, the 41-year-old has spoken out about feeling ‘overwhelmed’ but opened up about the daily outings she enjoys with her daughters.

While answering a Q&A from some of her 1.1M Instagram followers on her Stories, Pope was asked, “How do you manage so many outings? Are u not overwhelmed?”.

Lauren replied by admitting, “Erm YES lol, parenting is overwhelming at times and especially as a single parent but I love getting out of the house at some point each day and I don’t tend to keep them out for long”.

“Thankfully the girls also love being out and doing things but they also still love an afternoon at home just chilling”.

“We’re usually only out for a few hours rather than a full day and I try to plan/ prep it as much as poss, so I’ll always take a packed lunch, snacks, water, change of clothes, some small-ish toys to keep them busy for a when I need to have a minute to just sit and stop lol”.

She went on to explain, “But I genuinely enjoy being out n about and being outdoors so it’s not really a chore”.

When revealing her split from Tony last year, the former reality star, who appeared in TOWIE from 2010 to 2019, stated, “Alot has been going on in the background as I have been adjusting to life as a single mum of two”.

“I’m on this journey with as much positivity as humanly possible especially with everything going on in the world right now”.

“I know that so many of you will be in the same situation & I hope that together we can navigate through this. You are not alone, I’m here living it with you”.

Lauren then added, “I know first hand now how complicated & difficult life can become as a single parent”.