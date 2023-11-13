TOWIE star Jess Wright opens up about wedding vow renewal plans

Jess Wright has been sharing an insight into her family life.

Jess, known for her time on The Only Way is Essex from 2010 to 2016, is mum to a son named Presley.

She welcomed her baby boy into the world with her husband William Lee-Kemp in May of last year.

As she opens up about her motherhood experience, Jess has revealed her future plans for having more children, and has explained when and why she plans on renewing her wedding vows.

While speaking to OK!, the 38-year-old admitted she would like her son to have a little brother or sister.

“I’ve got three siblings and I feel like Presley should definitely have a sibling. He’s crying out for people to play with, so having a baby might be a lovely idea”.

“I can’t just be a mum of one, so who knows? But the clock is ticking, so I should probably get a move on”.

When describing motherhood and being a working mum, Jess explained, “It’s not even about coping. It’s about living your life as it is, but with a child in the mix”.

“And when you try and work at the same time, well… being a working mother is extremely hard. It’s all about fitting everything in at once”.

Jess then opened up about her plans to renew her wedding vows with William. The pair originally tied the knot in September 2021 in Majorca, Spain.

The former reality star’s big day had to be rescheduled multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning wedding planning was ‘stressful’.

Looking forward to when she would renew her vows, Jess said, “Oh God, give me time! I have said in the past that due to it all getting interrupted with the pandemic and stuff, it was so stressful”.

“So I would love to do another renewal of the vows, but potentially at the five-year mark. So we’ll see how it goes”.

When celebrating her and William’s two-year wedding anniversary earlier this year, Jess penned a heartfelt tribute to her husband that reads, “2 years today. Happy anniversary to my love. We’ve come so far & have forever to go”.