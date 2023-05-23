TOWIE star Amy Childs details ‘traumatic’ labour with twins

Amy Childs has opened up about her labour when welcoming twins Billy and Amelia into the world.

The former star of The Only Way is Essex gave birth to her twins last month and delivered them via emergency C-section.

Describing their labour as ‘traumatic’, Amy revealed that Billy had a prolapsed umbilical cord, resulting in him having to stay in the neonatal unit.

Credit: Amy Childs Instagram

Speaking to OK! about their birth, the 32-year-old revealed, “Obviously, I had a birth plan – but they don’t always go to plan. Two days after we came back home, Bill said, ‘That was traumatic’. They were definitely five days we are never going to forget”.

“But we documented it all for the show and I really can’t wait for everyone to see it. It is an eye-opener. I was looking at Bill thinking, ‘Oh, my God, what have we been through?!’. Being a first-time dad he was not expecting this”.

“Billy had a prolapsed cord. It’s really rare. The midwife was amazing, she knew the cord was there”.

She continued, “Afterwards, he was in the neonatal unit, so my Bill put me in a wheelchair to go down to the other ward to feed him – he had all wires around him. I fed him in the night and went back to the ward”.

Credit: Amy Childs Instagram

“I didn’t want to leave him. Millie was with us. I said to Bill, ‘I’ve got Millie so you go and sit with him for an hour’. We took it in turns to go and see him. It was really sad. I didn’t want him to miss out on anything”.

“Two days later, he was back with us. We are giving him all the cuddles in the world. It wasn’t plain sailing – it’s a bit of a blur! But they are here now and they are fine. I am very much a positive person”, the reality TV star concluded.

Amy’s new reality show Amy Childs: The Twin Life will go into more details about her and her fiancé Billy preparing for their twins to make an appearance, as well as life as a family-of-six, with Amy’s older children Polly (5) and Ritchie (4), after the twins arrive.