Tori Kelly announces she is expecting first child with husband André

Tori Kelly is about to become a mum!

The Grammy-winning singer has announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, German basketball player André Murillo.

Tori recently took to social media to share the wonderful news of her pregnancy. On her Instagram page, the 32-year-old posted a video montage of the parents-to-be spending time together, set to an original song.

Towards the end of the video, Tori then reveals her blossoming bump, along with her lyrics: “I’m ready for what comes next, let’s make a baby.”

Following her adorable announcement, many of Tori’s fellow famous faces have since been taking to her comments section to extend their well-wishes.

“Congratulations! May God bless you and your beautiful family forever and always. Such a stunning announcement,” replied The Kardashians star Khloé Kardashian.

“CRYING THROWING UP SO HAPPY FOR Y’ALL (Can’t wait to be the eccentric auntie),” teased Too Little Too Late singer JoJo.

“Congratulations!” added singer-songwriter John Legend.

In an interview with People, Tori – who is currently travelling with Ed Sheeran as a support act on his European tour – went on to express what her pregnancy means to her.

“This year has already been full of highs — getting to perform in stadiums all summer, writing the most personal songs of my career and now getting to start a family with my amazing husband,” she gushed.

“We are just so grateful for what’s to come and can’t wait to meet this little gift from God," Tori added.

The Should've Been Us hitmaker initially started dating André in 2016, and subsequently announced their engagement in September of the following year.

In May 2018, the happy couple tied the knot in a private ceremony, with Tori later describing her wedding as being "the most magical day ever."