Too cute: Glenda Gilson’s husband Rob shares new snap of baby son

This week, TV presenter Glenda Gilson became a mum for the first time as she welcomed a beautiful baby boy with husband Rob Macnaughton.

Little Bobby Mac was born weighing 7lbs, and the doting parents were thrilled following baby Bobby's arrival.

Now, proud dad, Rob has shared an adorable snap of his baby son – and said “words can’t describe” how the tot and Xpose star wife Glenda Gilson make him feel.

The dad cuddled up to little Bobby, who was dressed in a white babygrow and tucked up in a blanket in the snap tagged at the Coombe Hospital.

How gorgeous and snug does the little bundle of joy look?

He said Bobby was still “happy out” on his third day in the world with his new snap.

"Night night little man. Day 3 & Bobby is happy out.. @glendagilson words can’t describe how you both make me feel.. xx," he wrote alongside the adorable photo on Instagram.

Mum Glenda and baby Bobby are doing well and Rob said this week he was "over the moon" to welcome his newborn son into the world.

It is understood the little one arrived earlier than expected; he was due to be born in early November.

Congratulations to the proud parents!