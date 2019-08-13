Tommy and Molly Mae allegedly ‘banned’ from Ibiza trip by cast

A new report is claiming that Love Island runners up Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been 'banned' from attending an Ibiza trip with their fellow cast-mates.

Anton Danyluk, Lucie Donlan, Tom Walker, Joe Garratt, Jordan Hames, and Casa Amor's Lavena Back, among others, went on a post-villa weekend away and didn't invite the pair.

Rumours are ongoing about a rift between Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury and the rest of the Love Island 2019 cast, and new reports claim the weekend away was in spite of the fellow Islanders.

The likes of Chris Taylor, Belle Hassan and Joanna Chimonides were living their best lives in Ibiza without winners Greg and Amber as well as Tommy and Molly-Mae.

A source told The Sun that the runners up were "banned" from the trip as claims of their 'fake'relationship continue to follow them.

According to the insider;

"Some of the Love Island stars got a free trip to Ibiza from a clothing brand and so were able to take people with them They decided they wanted to treat their Love Island mates but they all agreed they didn’t want to invite anyone they didn’t like – such as the 'fake people'."

The source added;

"A few of them were very vocal about how they think Tommy and Molly are fake – they said all they did was sleep all day in the villa and nothing else. Everyone agreed they Tommy, Molly and Amy were banned from the trip and weren’t to be invited."

Some fans are speculating about the lack of invitation possibly being linked to the underlying feud between Anton Danyluk and Molly-Mae.

Anton admitted to unfollowing Molly-Mae on Instagram, commenting during the Love Island: Reunion show: "We weren't the closest, I wouldn't say we weren't friends. I didn't choose to follow her. I wouldn't have chosen to follow her."

Anton’s bitter that molly sent him and belle home and he’s still jealous that she chose tommy over him. And because he didn’t get as far as he wanted to, he’s staying relevant by encouraging hate on a 19 year old who’s already receiving therapy. Chaldish #loveisland #mollymae pic.twitter.com/YuG43GyV63 — Jennifer Jaymes (@jenniferjaymes1) August 6, 2019

Molly-Mae opened up to OK! Magazine about the online abuse she has received, and was upset to see Anton commenting negatively about her.

"Everyone has seen that I’ve been getting quite a lot of backlash and hate online, so for him to then add fuel to the fire was quite shocking," she commented. "I know Tommy would never do that to Belle if she was in this situation, because he’s not that type of person.

"I think it showed more about him than anyone else. It’s a shame that this has happened. It was unnecessary. I want to be able to support everyone who was on the show. We all did this together."

Feature image: Instagram/@mollymaehague