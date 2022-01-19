Tom Parker shares heartfelt tribute to wife Kelsey amid tumour battle

The Wanted’s Tom Parker has shared an emotional tribute for his wife Kelsey, saying his biggest fear is “the thought of losing” her.

Tom’s life was turned upside down in 2020, when he was suddenly diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour, just weeks before his second child was due to be born. Now, nearly a year and a half later Tom’s recovery journey is looking so much better, with both him and his wife Kelsey determined to stay positive.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Tom shared a beautiful tribute for his wife Kelsey, who has been his rock throughout the entire recovery process.

Alongside a video montage of Tom, his bandmates, his wife and children, Tom wrote in the caption, “To my wife.” In the video a voice narrated, “You wanna know my biggest fear? It’s not dying. It’s not heights. It’s not planes, it’s not spiders, it’s the thought of losing you.”

“Because you are really important to me, and quite frankly I can’t imagine my life without you. So do you wanna do me a promise? Stay in my life forever?”

Tom and Kelsey tied the knot back in 2018, welcoming the birth of their daughter Aurelia one year later. In October 2020, Kelsey gave birth to the couple’s second child, a baby boy named Bodhi, just two weeks after announcing the heartbreaking news that Tom had been diagnosed with a terminal, inoperable brain tumour.

Speaking about how they chose Bodhi’s unusual moniker, Kelsey said, “Bodhi means enlightenment. So it just goes perfectly with our situation right now. He’s the light at the end of our tunnel,” when speaking to OK! Magazine.

This past November, Kelsey shared an uplifting health update, revealing that the treatment Tom had been receiving was doing its job, and that his scans show that he is now stable.

"Positive mindset for the win," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Stable scan are words that even typing them right now are making me well up. It’s all we ever wanted. Forget the big houses, forget the big fancy car, the latest designer bag or trainers. To hear my husband- my babies daddy has a stable scan and we have this bastard tumour under control is all we could ever wish for."