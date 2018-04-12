Half a million euro: Together For Yes increase fundraising goal

With a referendum date set for Friday, May 25, canvassing for both sides of the vote is in full swing.

As signs and banners begin to pop up all over the country, Together for Yes, the national campaign to remove the Eight Amendment from the Irish constitution, begain running a fundraising campaign for poster production.

However, after smashing their 50,000 goals in mere hours, the campaign have continued to raise funds for the cause.

A post shared by Together for Yes (@together4yes) on Apr 12, 2018 at 1:09am PDT

The goal has been re-set numerous times, to 100,000, 250,000 and 350,000.

Now, a final figure of 500,000 euro has been set as the goal for the campaigners, who have been blown away at the support for the campaign.

The current amount of funds raised currently sits at €412,000 at the time this this article was published.

We hit €350,000, and we can't stop now!! For the FINAL ask in this crowdfund, will you help us raise €500,000 to get our caring and compassionate YES message into houses across Ireland, with a booklet answering the most common questions people have?? https://t.co/7NZK5JWL9A pic.twitter.com/ikboWFreWg — Together for Yes (@Together4yes) April 11, 2018