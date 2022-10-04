Today FM star Paula MacSweeney announces birth of third child

Paula MacSweeney is now a mum-of-three!

The Today FM radio presenter announced last night that she has given birth to her third child, a baby boy, alongside her husband Aidan.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram to announce the joyful news, along with a gorgeous photo of herself, Aidan and their new bundle of joy, shortly after Paula had given birth. The parents have covered up their new son’s face in the photo with a blue love heart.

“Hey there, baby Mac!”, the radio DJ wrote in her caption. “Our gorgeous baby boy was born earlier on today and we are so in love! He is divine!”

Paula then went on to explain the origins of her son’s name to her 23K followers. “He’s named after my beloved grandad who we called Pop but others knew him as Denis MacSweeney.”

The mum-of-three also revealed that Mac has been born on an incredibly special day. “It would have been his birthday today! What are the odds?”

Paula finished off her post with a sweet message to her newborn son. “Welcome, Mac Denis Donnelly. We adore you!”

Friends and followers of the couple immediately took to Paula’s Instagram comments to congratulate the pair on their new arrival.

“Congratulations to the family of 5!”, wrote TV presenter Muireann O’Connell. “Hope you’re doing ok”.

“Congrats Paula from the whole Today FM team,” the official Today FM account commented. “He is perfect”.

“Congratulations P and A ..”, wrote Ireland’s Fittest Family star Mairead Ronan. “Welcome to the world Denis x”.

Paula and Aidan first met on the dating app Tinder in 2015. The couple dated for a few years, before eventually tying the knot in September 2017 after eloping to New York.

The couple announced in March of this year that they were expecting their third child.

Paula and Aidan welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Roddy, in October 2018.

In October 2020, Paula then gave birth to the couple’s second child, a daughter named Pixie. The parents continue to keep the lives of their children as private as possible.

Congratulations to the family!