Tis the season: 9 deliciously simple homemade ice cream recipes

With a heatwave on the horizon that means a couple of things are to be expected this weekend — paddling pools and fans are going to turn into gold dust, dads everywhere will be dusting off the barbecues and we’re going to be craving ice cream morning, noon and night!

To help with the extremely warm weather this weekend, why not prepare a couple of tubs of delicious, homemade ice cream? Down below we’ve rounded up our favourite ice cream recipes along with ways in which you can jazz up this heavenly summer-time treat.

Homemade Ice Cream Recipes:

Coffee Ice Cream

Only requiring four ingredients, this sinfully delicious dish is super simple and doesn't even call for an ice cream maker like many other recipes out there.

Berry Ripple Ice Cream

If you prefer your ice cream to have a sweet, fruity zing, then this is the recipe for you! It’s so easy to make and is sure to satisfy those sweet tooth cravings on a hot summer day.

Breadcrumb Ice Cream

While it might be slightly controversial, this breadcrumb ice cream is actually super tasty and it’s a great way of using up any leftover sliced pan you might have in the cupboard.

Chocolate Clementine Sorbet

If you’re looking for a slightly healthier option as an alternative to ice cream, then this indulgent sorbet recipe is just what you need.

Strawberry Sorbet

Featuring a few unexpected ingredients, this strawberry sorbet makes the most out of those juicy, ripe strawberries which are in season right now!

Ice Cream Dessert Recipes:

Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge Sundae

This sumptuous recipe, courtesy of Nigella Lawson, is what dreams are made of and perfect for any chocoholics or peanut butter lovers out there.

Ice Cream Sandwich Doughnuts

A combination of our two favourite food groups; ice cream and doughnuts! If you’ve got some extra time on your hand this weekend, then we highly recommend giving this decadent recipe a go.

Frozen Chocolate & Cinnamon Ice Cream Sandwiches

Such a fun way of jazzing up that half empty tub of vanilla ice cream that’s just taking up space in your freezer.

Baked Alaska

Celebrating a birthday, work accomplishment or family event this weekend? This classic Baked Alaska recipe is the show-stopping dessert you didn’t know you needed. While it might be a bit vintage, it’s certainly a crowd-pleaser!