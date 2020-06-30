A visit to EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum is a must this week

Ireland is slowly easing out of lockdown and we do feel a little relieved. As our country opens up again, we’re eager to support local businesses and Irish culture and tourism.

One place at the top of our list is EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, which opened their doors yesterday.

The museum is eager to welcome guests back and have followed all guidelines to ensure your visit is as safe and stress-free as can be. They are now selling timed tickets available at www.epichq.com.

The EPIC visit begins along a carefully designed one-way walking route which supports social distancing guidelines and ensures that visitors will be able to experience all the exhibitions. A range of public health and physical distancing measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of visitors, staff and other workers.

EPIC has adapted in the following ways:

EPIC’s spacious galleries and intentionally reduced visitor numbers will help visitors to feel safe and be able to fully enjoy their visit. EPIC now provide sterile Stylus Pens which makes the interactive screens touch-free. Large families or groups can now book out time slots, adding an extra level of comfort and space to their visit. Online pre-booking is available to better manage visitor numbers including a traffic light system so people can select quieter times. Reduced building capacities in line with government guidelines to allow for the required physical distancing. Perspex screens have been added at all ticketing desks. Sanitising stations are present upon arrival and throughout the museum. Extra cleaning of high-frequency touchpoints is in place. Signage throughout the tours to remind visitors of the protocols and screens to advise of the number of people in the museum.

“After the longest closure in our history, we are delighted to reopen the doors to EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum. Our Visitor Experience Team are looking forward to welcoming visitors again and will be available to help navigate the necessary changes in the Museum experience. Thank you for your continued support during this unbelievable time. Our best wishes to you and your family and we look forward to seeing you soon,” said Dr. Patrick Greene, CEO and Museum Director of EPIC.

No stranger to distance, EPIC has been telling the stories of how Irish people travelled great distances since it opened in May 2016. The unique venue looks forward to showing visitors how over 300 emigrants created new lives abroad throughout large vaulted galleries.

EPIC is the perfect place to visit to learn all about our country’s history and to help support our country as it re-opens after months of lockdown.

For further information please go to https://epicchq.com/.