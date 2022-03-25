Time to binge! Everything new that’s coming to Netflix this April

With the start of a brand new month just around the corner comes a brand new slate of TV shows and films to binge on our favourite streaming service.

To help keep us happy and entertained throughout the month of April, Netflix have announced a host of brilliant new titles arriving on the platform next month, with something to suit absolutely everyone.

No matter what you’re in the mood for — a thrilling new drama, a light-hearted comedy or an endearing romance — Netflix have got you covered!

Here’s a rundown on all the new and returning titles coming to Netflix this April.

TV Shows:

Trivia Quest – arriving 1/4/22

Test your knowledge of history, art, science and more across varying levels of difficulty in this interactive trivia series.

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 – arriving 1/4/22

Clea and Joanna return to tame the clutter of celebrities and everyday clients with their signature rainbow style — and open a door into their lives.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On – arriving 06/04/22 & 13/4/22

Get hitched or call it quits? Couples put their love to the test — while shacking up with other potential matches — in a provocative reality series.

Dirty Lines – arriving 8/4/22

In 1980s Amsterdam, an enterprising college student stumbles into a new career at a phone sex line started by two wildly different brothers.

Elite: Season 5 – arriving 8/4/22

At Las Encinas, a new semester means a new victim, a new perpetrator and a new mystery as the students find themselves drowning in secrets.

Hard Cell – arriving 12/4/22

Events planner-turned-women’s prison governor Laura Willis documents the thrills and spills of life behind bars in this delightfully dry comedy series. Starring Catherine Tate

Heirs to the Land – arriving 15/4/22

Resourceful young Hugo Llor works to make a name for himself in 14th-century Barcelona while keeping a vow he made to the Estanyol family.

Anatomy of a Scandal – arriving 15/4/22

A psychological thriller and gripping courtroom drama, the series infiltrates Britain's elite through personal and political scandal, where the truth lies between justice and privilege. James and Sophie Whitehouse live in a blissful and rarified world. A Minister in Parliament, a loving family at home , James' trajectory appears without limits. Until a scandalous secret suddenly comes to light.

Better Call Saul: Season 6 Part 1 – arriving 19/4/22

Whatever happens next, it's not gonna go down the way you think it is. Don't miss the premiere of Better Call Saul's final season, Monday, April 18.

Russian Doll: Season 2 arriving 20/4/22

After enduring the wildest night of their lives — over and over — Nadia and Alan stumble into another bewildering existential adventure.

Heartstopper – arriving 22/4/22

Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series.

Selling Sunset: Season 5 – arriving 22/4/22

New loves. Old foes. An exciting fresh face. With the luxury market on fire, competition comes to a boil at the brokerage. Who'll shine — or stumble?

Hold Tight – coming soon

A teenager's disappearance disrupts the seemingly perfect lives of families from an affluent Warsaw suburb, slowly unveiling their darkest secrets.

Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes – arriving 29/4/22

A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, f*ck it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started.

Bullsh*t The Gameshow – arriving 27/4/22

Contestants strive to correctly answer difficult trivia questions. And when they can't, they simply move on to plan B: lying through their teeth.

Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 – arriving 29/4/22

Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

Movies:

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood – arriving 1/4/22

A man narrates stories of his life as a 10-year-old boy in 1969 Houston, weaving tales of nostalgia with a fantastical account of a journey to the moon.

The Bubble – arriving 1/4/22

Comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs.

In Good Company (2004) – arriving 1/4/22

Romantic comedy starring Dennis Quaid, Topher Grace, and Scarlett Johansson.

The Goldfinch (2019) – arriving 4/4/22

A boy in New York is taken in by a wealthy family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Starring Ansel Elgort, Sarah Paulson and Finn Wolfhard.

Furioza – arriving 6/4/22

A policewoman makes her ex-boyfriend an offer he can't refuse: Either he infiltrates and informs on a gang of hooligans, or his brother goes to jail.

Metal Lords – arriving 8/4/22

For teenage misfits Hunter and Kevin, the path to glory is clear: Devote themselves to metal. Win Battle of the Bands. And be worshipped like gods.

The In Between – arriving 8/4/22

After losing the love of her life in a tragic accident, a brokenhearted teen begins to believe that he's sending her signs from beyond the grave.

Joker (2019) – arriving 11/4/22

Joaquin Phoenix plays the iconic role of the Joker in this dark reimagining of the infamous DC villain.

The Taming of The Shrew – Coming Soon

When a heartbroken scientist moves back home to start over, her scheming brother hires a handsome stranger to convince her to sell their land.

Choose or Die – arriving 15/4/22

Tempted by a chance to win unclaimed prize money, two friends reboot a mysterious 1980s video game and step into a surreal world of next-level terror.

Along for the Ride – arriving 22/4/22

The summer before college, studious Auden meets mysterious Eli, and — on nightly quests he helps her experience the carefree teen life she was missing.

Silverton Siege – arriving 27/4/22

Tensions collide when a bank heist goes awry after an anti-apartheid strike. Based on a true story.

Documentaries:

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story – arriving 6/4/22

TV star Jimmy Savile charmed a nation with his eccentricity and philanthropy. But sexual abuse allegations expose a shocking unseen side of his persona.

Return to Space – arriving 7/4/22

Elon Musk and SpaceX engineers embark on a historic mission to return NASA astronauts to the International Space Station and revolutionize space travel.

Our Great National Parks – arriving 13/4/22

An epic five-part series narrated by President Barack Obama that invites viewers to celebrate and discover the power of our planet’s greatest national parks and wild spaces.

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch – arriving 19/4/22

Abercrombie & Fitch conquered malls in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s with gorgeous models, pulsing dance beats and a fierce scent. But while the brand was running white hot, its popular “all-American” image began burning out as controversy came to light surrounding its exclusionary marketing and discriminatory hiring.

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes – arriving 27/4/22

In this documentary, an investigative journalist reexamines the mysterious death of Marilyn Monroe, sharing his extensive audio interviews with the people who surrounded her.