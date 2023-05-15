Tiffany Watson reveals she won’t be at Sophie & Jamie’s wedding

Tiffany Watson has revealed she won’t be attending Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing’s second wedding ceremony.

The former Made in Chelsea star, who announced she was expecting a child with her husband Cameron in February, explained the reason why she won’t be heading to Spain to celebrate her co-stars tying the knot.

Speaking to her 570K Instagram followers on her Stories earlier today, Tiffany was answering questions from fans when she announced she’s ‘not allowed to fly’ to the wedding.

Credit: Tiffany Watson Instagram

“I had it all booked hotel flights etc but sadly I’m no longer allowed to fly so I can’t go”.

Watson admitted, “So gutted I’m going to have serious FOMO all weekend!”.

“@sophiehabboo so sad I’m going to not witness you being the most beautiful bride”, she added.

Habboo acknowledged Tiffany’s announcement by resharing the message to her own 734K Instagram followers in case they were wondering where Tiffany was on her friends’ big day.

Credit: Sophie Habboo Instagram

Sophie and Jamie officially got married in an intimate registry office ceremony in Chelsea in April and will be celebrating with a larger ceremony of 200 guests in Seville later this month.

The reality TV couple previously revealed their wedding guest list is jam-packed with famous faces like Sam Thompson, Zara McDermott, Millie Mackintosh, Jack Whitehall, Caggie Dunlop, Proudlock, Mottie Moss and Liv Bentley, just to name a few.

Credit: Tiffany Watson Instagram

When Tiffany announced she and Cameron were expecting a little one together, they spoke out about Watson’s previous miscarriage.

Sharing a snap of the couple cradling Tiffany’s blossoming baby bump alongside their dog, the pair explained, “Baby McGeehan on the way”.

“Pregnancy after miscarriage can come with a lot of anxiety and I’ve been having to take it one day at a time but very grateful for where we are on our journey”.