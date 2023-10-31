Tiffany Watson fans thrilled as she details son’s christening

Tiffany Watson has been delighting her fans as she opens up about her son’s christening.

Tiffany welcomed her baby boy, Jude, into the world with her husband Cameron McGeehan back in June of this year.

Reflecting on the weekend, the former Made in Chelsea star described Jude’s big day as ‘very special’ as she shared photos on social media.

Tiffany headed to Instagram to share an insight into the christening to her 580K followers.

She posted a collection of images of her, Cameron and Jude in the church where the ceremony took place.

Watson looked gorgeous in a white gown with puffy short sleeves, while Cameron looked dapper in a brown suit. Little Jude was as cute as a button in his long, white christening gown.

Tiffany captioned the sweet post, “A very special day yesterday for our boys Christening. Thank you to the friends & family that celebrated this special occasion with us”.

Many fans of the former reality TV star headed to the comments to send congratulatory messages to Tiffany for her little one’s big day.

Credit: Tiffany Watson Instagram

One fan wrote, “How lovely to share these photos, such a smiley baby”.

“Beautiful family. Congratulations x”, penned a second commenter.

Another fan added, “Hope it went well for the christening, congratulations. So pleased for you Tiff”.

Tiffany also shared more touching details about her son’s outfit on her Instagram Stories by revealing, “Jude wore our family christening gown that is 100 years old & I was christened in. Very special”.

Watson posted a cute picture of Jude in the historical christening gown alongside a snap from her own christening day as she said, “Me in it”.

After the ceremony, Tiffany explained that she and her loved ones enjoyed a get-together at her home as she said, “We then headed back to our house after the service for canapés and drinks”.

“And then a rather terrible rendition of Hey Jude went down”, she admitted followed by laughing face emojis as she shared a video of her friends and family singing the classic Beatles song to her tot.