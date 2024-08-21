Tickets for Wonderlights on sale with expansion to three locations

The festive season isn’t too far away now, which means that Wonderlights 2024 is almost here!

Tickets for the award-winning immersive light show experience are now on sale, and this year, it will be expanding to two further locations across Ireland.

In addition to their already-established location at Dublin's Malahide Castle & Gardens, Wonderlights will also be coming to Marlay Park in the south of Dublin city, as well as Fota House, Arboretum & Gardens in Co. Cork.

2024 marks Wonderlights’ fourth festival since it began in 2019, meaning that this year, visitors of all ages can expect more mesmerising lights than ever before.

The celebrations will include spectacular lighting displays, immersive projections and interactive features, enjoyed by young and old alike along the highly accessible sensory walk. As well as beautiful lights, the exhibitions also incorporate stunning colours, nature, and specially composed music and sounds.

As usual, Wonderlights will collaborate closely with their new venues to preserve each parkland’s unique essence. Their displays are also committed to sustainability, with the energy being powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil.

All three locations will open their doors throughout the course of November, making it the perfect family day out this Christmas.

Tickets for all three Wonderlights events are now on sale, with preview tickets priced from €15 and others from €19.50.

For more information on this year’s Wonderlights experience, you can visit their website here.