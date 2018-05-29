Throwback Tuesday: 90s nostalgic Bubble Bags are BACK at Dealz

Ah, the inflatable backpack – one of the many 90s items we simply had to have because, lets face oit, Lizzie McGuire had one.

The bubble bag look is being resurrected from the archives of tattoo chokers and Backstreet Boys merchandise, and we're definitely feeling it.

With festival season edging ever nearer, and little backpacks being the look du jour for a trois jours festival, a bubble bag if one way to bring 90s sentimentality to a glam festival look.

Best of all, the bags are only €1.50 from bargain retailer, Dealz.

There are a load of different colours and styles to choose from.

For backpacks, you can opt for bright yellow or orange, while crossbodys come in pink and blue.

There is even a little lemon yellow bumbag, so you literally couldn't get any more festival-worthy.

We'll be pairing our bum bag with a denim jacket, some fishnet tights and a band-tee for a 90s grunge mix.

Alternatively, we'd go all out with a matching co-ord, and keep our phone, face glitter and sneaky naggin safe in a bubble backpack.