Thousands attend Darkness Into Light walks in aid of Pieta House

Darkness Into Light is an annual event organized by Pieta House, a charity dedicated to providing support for those affected by suicide and self-harm. The event aims to raise funds and awareness for mental health services and promote the message of hope and healing for those struggling with their mental health.

The event takes place across Ireland and in countries around the world. Participants gather at designated locations and walk 5 km routes as the sun rises, symbolizing the hope that comes with a new day and the journey towards healing. The walk is a powerful visual representation of the community coming together to support those affected by suicide and self-harm.

The event has grown significantly over the years, with over 200,000 people participating in 2023, both in person and virtually. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event was adapted to ensure compliance with guidelines and to ensure the safety of participants. The virtual options allowed for those who could not attend in person to still participate and contribute to the cause.

The theme of this year's event was "Together Towards Tomorrow," highlighting the importance of coming together as a community to support each other and work towards a brighter future. The event was also an opportunity to honor those who have been lost to suicide and to remember them in a meaningful way.

The fundraising efforts of Darkness Into Light have been significant over the years, with over €4 million raised in 2023 alone. The funds raised go towards supporting the services provided by Pieta House, including counseling and therapy for those in need, as well as suicide prevention initiatives and community outreach programs.

Darkness Into Light has become a powerful symbol of hope and resilience in the face of mental health challenges. It has brought together communities and individuals from all walks of life to support each other and promote the message of hope and healing. The event is a reminder that no one is alone in their struggles, and that there is always help and support available.

Overall, Darkness Into Light is a powerful and meaningful event that continues to make a significant impact on mental health support and suicide prevention efforts. Through the collective efforts of individuals and communities, the event promotes the message of hope and healing for all those affected by mental health challenges.

There is still time to donate even if you were not able to walk today. Please visit www.darknessintolight.ie to donate now.

If you need to talk, contact:

Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie

Aware 1800 80 48 48

Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)

Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)