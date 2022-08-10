This year’s must-have snack – new Tayto Occasions Corn Straws.

The new Tayto Occasions Corn Straws are to die for.Tayto, Ireland’s favourite crisps and snacks brand, is delighted to launch its latest product offering to its Occasions Range: Tayto Occasions Corn Straws. A spicy flavour on a corn-based snack makes it perfect for every occasion & celebration!

With its sizzling scrumptious taste, it’s the glitter ball of party treats. The kind of party snack that puts smiles on faces, laughter in the air and makes every get-together one to remember. Don’t wait for the occasion this summer, make the occasion and go on and invite Tayto Occasions Corn Straws to be the life and soul of your party.

The Tayto Occasions range includes a variety of crisps and snacks and the new Corn Straws is the perfect addition to the range. Tayto Corn Straws has a sweet chilli pepper flavour, no artificial colours, no artificial flavours, no added MSG and are suitable for vegetarians. Find them in stores nationwide now.