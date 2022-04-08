This year’s must have Easter Eggs are revealed!

Unveiling its egg-cellent range of new and exciting products that are sure to put a bounce in your step, Cadbury has unveiled what are sure to be Spring favourites such as the Cadbury Dairy Milk Hot Cross Bun Bar and Cadbury Spring Share Box, along with a host of delicious Easter treats to share; Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Mini Filled Eggs, Cadbury Oreo White Filled Eggs, and a new line-up of Cadbury Mixed Filled Eggs.

For those eagerly hopping to the shops, this Easter also sees the return of Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg Hunt Packs as well the family favourite Peter Rabbit plush toy.

But the fun doesn’t stop there… because what Easter would be complete without a cracking new selection of delicious Easter Eggs? Including, Cadbury Twirl Orange Large Egg, Cadbury Creme Egg Thoughtful Gesture Egg, Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers Thoughtful Gesture Egg, Cadbury White Chocolate Thoughtful Gesture Egg, Cadbury Wispa Gold Hazelnut Thoughtful Gesture Egg and the new Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers Inclusion Egg.

Here's our top 10 must buys for 2022:

CADBURY TWIRL ORANGE LARGE EGG

An egg-cellent new orange flavoured addition to the Easter portfolio, The Cadbury Twirl Orange Large Egg proves that zesty, orange chocolate is here to stay, for at least another year! Nationwide availability, RRP: €10.00 241g

CADBURY DAIM HERITAGE EGG

There’s no sweeter addition to your Easter egg line-up this year than the delicious Cadbury Daim Heritage Egg. If you ask nicely, the recipient might even let you have a bite. Nationwide availability, RRP: €7.00 138g

CADBURY HOT CROSS BUN BAR

Joining the Cadbury family this year is the Cadbury Hot Cross Bun Bar. The new cinnamon crunch flavoured chocolate is set to become a staple favourite of Easter, and legend has it, those who share the flavours of a hot cross bun are supposed to enjoy a strong friendship, so this is the perfect bar to enjoy amongst loved ones. Nationwide availability, RRP: €2.49 110g

CADBURY SPRING SHARE BOX

The clue’s in the name! The Cadbury Spring Share Box is perfect for sharing! Full of Easter favourites such as Cadbury Creme Eggs, Mini Eggs and Cadbury Dairy Milk and all in a decorative packaging, the share box is sure to be a firm favourite this year. Whether it’s part of that first Easter Egg hunt, or to enjoy whilst curled up with a cuppa, this share pack is nothing short of a flavour sensation. Nationwide availability, RRP: €8 450g

CADBURY CREME EGG THOUGHTFUL GESTURE EGG

Already an iconic Easter staple, Cadbury Creme Eggs are this year going one step further with the Cadbury Creme Egg Thoughtful Gesture Egg. An absolute showstopper of a gift and one that certainly won’t disappoint. Nationwide availability, RRP: €13.00 275g

CADBURY DAIRY MILK FINGERS THOUGHTFUL GESTURE EGG

Probably one of the most moreish of them all. Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers Thoughtful Gesture Egg is the perfect gift for a loved one, or for those who deserve that little bit more. Each smooth hollow Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate egg alongside the chocolate fingers comes in a special gifting presentation box complete with a ribbon handle. Nationwide availability, RRP: €13.00 212g

CADBURY MIXED FILLED EGGS, 2X CREME EGG, 2X CARAMEL EGG, 1X OREO EGG

An abundance of Easter delights! Cadbury mixed filled eggs contains two Cadbury Creme Eggs, two Cadbury Caramel Eggs, and one Cadbury Oreo Egg. The ultimate pack of goodies and the perfect selection for an Easter egg hunt with friends or family. Nationwide availability, RRP: €5.00 5-pack 191g

CADBURY DAIRY MILK ORANGE MINI FILLED EGGS

A well-loved pairing and this year, just in time for Easter. Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Mini Filled Eggs are an egg-citing addition to the Cadbury Easter line-up. Ideal for chocolate orange lovers, the mini filled eggs are perfect to hide in those smaller nooks and crannies – either inside or in your garden. Only at Tesco, RRP: €2.00, 72g

CADBURY DAIRY MILK FINGERS INCLUSION EGG

Joining the Cadbury Eggs selection this Easter is the Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers Inclusion Eggs. Filled with delicious Cadbury chocolate fingers, this crunchy chocolate shell is the perfect treat for you to give to someone you love this season. Only at Tesco, RRP: €20.00, 547g

CADBURY WISPA GOLD HAZELNUT THOUGHTFUL GESTURE EGG

The new twist on the famous Wispa Gold and a sure favourite for Easter 2022! Cadbury Wispa Hazelnut Thoughtful Gesture Egg is a delicious combination of aerated chocolate with a layer of hazelnut flavoured caramel. Accompanied by three Wispa Gold Hazelnut bars, it’s a taste explosion that will exceed your egg-spectations. RRP: €13.00, 299g

The full Cadbury Easter range in available instore now in leading Irish retailers.