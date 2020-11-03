This year’s hottest jewellery gifts for Christmas

It has been an unprecedented year. One that has made us all think about our families, friends and loved ones and how much they all mean to us.

The Fields Jewellers ‘One in a Million’ 2020 Christmas collection has been curated to ensure you can find that perfect gift for all your loved ones. We got to check out what the hottest jewellery gifting trends would be for Christmas and there are definitely quite a few things now on our wish list.

Diamond essentials:

There were 5 striking pieces that we loved; 3 rings (all of which are 1ct diamond weights) and two jewellery pieces at .50ct total weights.

3 stone halo oval cluster diamond halo ring (€2,200 was €2,995)

A 6 row band set with round brilliants and baguette cut diamonds (€1,495 was €1,995)

The stunning 6 claw single solitaire diamond ring (€3,950 was €6,950)

To complement the rings, there is the platinum cluster pendant (€495 was €995)

And the matching cluster stud earrings (€395 was €795).

Gold Essentials:

This season’s hottest trend is the initial necklet, it is the A to Z of presents especially the 9ct yellow gold plain Initial S Pendant with 16-18'' chain (€145).

Contemporary styled 9ct yellow gold hoop earrings (€35)

Plain disc pendant (€135)

Rectangular polished bar necklace (€250)

Gold bar and circle layer necklet (€185)

Gold oval diamond cut edge ladies locket necklace (€255)

Earrings (€75)

The ‘One in a Million’ Christmas gift collection will be available from November 4th online at www.fields.ie and in their 14 stores located across Ireland, when they reopen on December 1st.