This woman tested her Tinder matches with pre-weight loss pics

After shedding almost half her body weight in just under one year, Crystal Adame decided to put her Tinder matches to the test.

Curious as to how her matches would respond to her at her heaviest (240 lbs), the US vlogger swapped her Tinder photos for ones that had been taken pre-weight loss.

Crystal Breeze, as she's known to her followers online, dropped 100 lbs after she embarked on an extreme weight loss journey at the beginning of last year.

Documenting her journey online, the 20-year-old has previously discussed how people's attitudes towards her have changed since losing the weight, admitting that even her parents have began to treat her differently.

More recently, Crystal decided to conduct a experiment, comparing the reaction to her old and current weight on Tinder.

"I’m going to be on Tinder with current pics and then make a profile with old pictures and kind of response I get", she said.

After updating her bio to read "shoot me your best pick up line", but still using her current photos, Crystal began to swipe right on every profile she came across to ensure maximum feedback.

After some back nad forth banter with some of her matches, she decided to swap all her profiles pictures to ones of her when she was 100 lbs heavier.

‘I’m going to go back to some of the people I matched with and be like, "So I was using fake pics before, what do you think about me now? I’m using real pics"'.

The reaction was mixed. Some were able to put two and two together while others, while one guy deleted her instantly.

However, one guy told her she looked ‘cute’ regardless and asked if she wanted to meet up.

He wrote: ‘It’s not about the outside, but the inside anyway’.

Reflecting on the experiment, Crystal said: "I didn’t expect the reaction I got by the few guys that gave me the reactions. I didn’t expect this outcome."

"Yes there was people who unmatched with me but I just thought it was so interesting."

"I definitely think that was a better route than just switching my pictures and telling people that the other pictures were fake."

"There are some nice guys out there. There are some douche bags out there. There’s everyone out there."

Hear, hear!