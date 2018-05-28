This woman marked the ‘Yes’ result in the BEST possible way

Last Friday, the people of Ireland voted overwhelmingly in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment with the final count coming in at 66.4% Yes, 33.6% No.

Crowds flocked to the grounds of Dublin Castle to hear the final result, which was revealed just after 6pm on Saturday evening.

And as thousands of 'Yes' voters celebrated the historic result, one woman, who had been campaigning for abortion rights since 1978, came equipped with a very suitable snack – After Eights!

Genius!

After a while, it seemed like everyone as Dublin Castle was tweeting about After Eights, making it the unofficial symbol of the referendum result.

Shout out to the legendary ladies giving out thematically appropriate After Eights at Dublin Castle! #RepealThe8th pic.twitter.com/SKxbh5bz1t — Jason Vote Yes (@jtlnrj) May 26, 2018

A woman in Dublin Castle is handing out After Eights I can’t #dublincastle #8thref #repealed — Sarah (@_Sar_o__) May 26, 2018

In Dublin Castle a woman has just handed me an After Eight. Genius#irelandreferendum #Repealed — Philip Boucher-Hayes (@boucherhayes) May 26, 2018

The head office even respond to the increased demand!