This woman marked the ‘Yes’ result in the BEST possible way

by

Last Friday, the people of Ireland voted overwhelmingly in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment with the final count coming in at 66.4% Yes, 33.6% No.

Crowds flocked to the grounds of Dublin Castle to hear the final result, which was revealed just after 6pm on Saturday evening.

And as thousands of 'Yes' voters celebrated the historic result, one woman, who had been campaigning for abortion rights since 1978, came equipped with a very suitable snack – After Eights! 

 

Me: Have you been campaigning? Her: Since 1978!

A post shared by Louise McSharry (@louisemcsharry) on

Genius! 

After a while, it seemed like everyone as Dublin Castle was tweeting about After Eights, making it the unofficial symbol of the referendum result. 

The head office even respond to the increased demand! 

