This week’s guest lineup for The Late Late Show is revealed

The guest lineup for this week’s edition of The Late Late Show has just been announced, and we’re excited already!

Hollywood stars and Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts will be joining Ryan Tubridy tomorrow night to discuss their new rom-com, Ticket to Paradise.

The pair will be revealing how they got on together on-set. Ryan will also ask them about George’s Irish roots and Julia’s previous experiences in Ireland whilst shooting the 1996 film Michael Collins.

Actor and writer Amy Huberman will be joining Ryan on the sofa to promote her first ever children’s book, The Day I Got Trapped In My Brain.

The Striking Out actress will also be dropping some exciting hints about her upcoming acting work.

Ryan will be interviewing three of the stars of the new series of RTÉ’s Ultimate Hell Week: The Professionals.

Former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba, TikTok creator Tadgh Fleming and Mrs Brown’s Boys star Fiona O’Carroll will reminisce about their time on the show and explain why they decided to face their fears.

Credit: Motive Television Instagram

To celebrate the upcoming Dublin Brick Con, audiences will be treated to several magical Lego recreations of famous Irish landmarks. Dublin Brick Con is Ireland’s first ever celebrated Lego event, and so this promises to be a very special feature.

Singer Megan O’Neill will also give a very special performance of her brand new song, Lay Your Head Down.

You can catch this week’s installment of The Late Late Show tomorrow night, Friday September 9, at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.