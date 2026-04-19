The Lazy Girl’s Guide To Spring Glow-Up That Actually Works

Right – we’ve all been there. Scrolling through Instagram at 11pm, saving every “that girl” morning routine video, only to hit snooze three times and reach for the same crusty mascara we’ve been using since 2022. If you’re ready for a spring refresh that won’t have you setting your alarm for 5am, this one’s for you.

The good news? You don’t need a 12-step routine or a second mortgage to look like you’ve got your life together this spring. We’re talking about the kind of glow-up that makes people ask if you’ve been on holidays (when really you just switched your foundation for tinted moisturiser).

The Base That Does All The Work

First things first – ditch the full coverage foundation for something that actually lets your skin breathe. Tinted moisturiser is having a proper moment, and it’s about time.

Pro tip from the laziest of lazy girls: mix a drop of facial oil into whatever base you’re using. Instant glow, zero effort required.

Cream Everything Is Your New Best Friend

Powder products are so last season, babes. Cream blush gives you that “just been for a brisk walk” flush that looks effortlessly healthy.

The trick? Dab it on with your fingers – the warmth helps it blend seamlessly into your skin. Start light; you can always build up.

The Skincare Swap That Changes Everything

If you’re going to make one change to your routine, make it vitamin C in the morning. Find a simple one which won’t irritate your skin but will definitely brighten things up.

The Hair Change That Costs Nothing

Ready for the most revolutionary beauty advice you’ll hear all year? Change your parting. Seriously. If you’ve been sporting the same side part since secondary school, it’s time for an upgrade.

A middle part instantly makes you look more modern (and mysteriously European), while switching from middle to side can add volume where you need it most. It takes literally zero skill and costs absolutely nothing – what’s not to love?

The 5-Minute Face That Actually Takes 5 Minutes

Here’s your foolproof routine for when you’ve got exactly five minutes but want to look like you didn’t just roll out of bed:

Tinted moisturiser all over, cream blush on the apples of your cheeks, a swipe of clear lip balm (or tinted if you’re feeling fancy), and mascara on the top lashes only. Done.

Feeling extra? Add a sweep of bronzer where the sun would naturally hit your face. But honestly, you don’t need it.

Spring glow-up: sorted. And the best part? You’ll still have time for that extra cup of coffee in the morning. Because let’s be real, that’s what actually makes us glow from the inside out.