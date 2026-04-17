People doing an “April reset” – is it just another wellness scam?

Your Instagram feed is probably drowning in #AprilReset posts right now, and honestly, we’re not mad about it. But between the perfectly curated morning routines and the “new me, who dis?” energy, you might be wondering if this is actually legit or just another wellness trend designed to part you from your money.

Spoiler alert: it’s a bit of both.

So what exactly is an April reset?

Think of it as January resolutions’ cooler, more realistic sister. Instead of making dramatic life changes when it’s freezing and everyone’s broke post-Christmas, the April reset capitalises on that spring energy we’re all feeling right now.

The basic idea? Use the natural transition from winter to spring as motivation to refresh your routines, declutter your space, and maybe finally tackle that skincare routine you’ve been ignoring since February.

Unlike those intense New Year overhauls that usually crash and burn by Valentine’s Day, April resets tend to focus on smaller, more sustainable changes. We’re talking morning walks instead of marathon training, or swapping one coffee for green tea rather than going completely caffeine-free.

Why April hits different

There’s actually some psychology behind why April feels like the perfect time for a fresh start. After months of hibernating indoors, the longer days and warmer weather naturally boost our mood and energy levels.

Plus, let’s be real – most of us have completely abandoned our January goals by now, so April offers a guilt-free do-over without the pressure of a “new year, new me” mentality.

Easter also plays a role here. Whether you’re religious or not, there’s something symbolic about renewal and rebirth that makes this time of year feel ripe for change.

The influencer factor

Of course, where there’s a wellness trend, there are influencers ready to monetise it. Your favourite lifestyle guru probably has a £97 “April Reset Guide” or a 30-day transformation programme they’re flogging right about now.

While some of these might offer genuine value, remember that most of what they’re selling – like drinking more water, getting outside, and decluttering your space – are things you can absolutely do for free.

The real question is: do you actually need someone else’s blueprint, or can you trust yourself to know what areas of your life could use a refresh?

What actually works (and what’s just hype)

The good news is that some aspects of the April reset trend are actually backed by solid wellness principles. Starting small, focusing on habits rather than dramatic changes, and using seasonal shifts as natural motivation points – all of this makes sense.

What doesn’t make sense? Expensive supplements promising to “detox” your winter sluggishness (your liver’s got that covered, thanks), or any programme that suggests you need to completely overhaul your life in 30 days.

The most effective April resets we’ve seen focus on three key areas: sleep, movement, and mental clutter. Getting your sleep schedule back on track after the winter months, adding gentle movement that actually feels good, and doing some digital decluttering can make a real difference.

Should you jump on board?

Here’s the thing – if scrolling through #AprilReset content makes you feel motivated rather than overwhelmed, go for it. Use that energy to make small, sustainable changes that actually fit your life.

But if you’re feeling pressure to transform your entire existence because everyone else seems to be doing it, maybe give this one a miss. Your worth isn’t measured by how many habits you can stack or how perfectly you can photograph your morning routine.

The best reset is the one that feels authentic to you and your current season of life – whether that’s April, August, or any random Tuesday when you wake up feeling ready for something new.

After all, the only person who can decide if you need a reset is you – and it definitely doesn’t require a hashtag to make it official.