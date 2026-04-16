The Celebrity Hair Treatment That’s Now Available in Ireland

Nearly 1 in 3 Irish women are worried about hair thinning. Whether it’s down to stress, hormonal shifts, post-partum changes or just the general chaos of modern life, hair loss is something a huge number of us are quietly dealing with — and not always talking about.

The good news? There’s a treatment that’s been making serious waves, both in celebrity circles and now right here in Ireland, and it doesn’t involve going under the knife.

What is PRP and why is everyone talking about it?

PRP, or Platelet-Rich Plasma therapy, is a non-surgical treatment that uses your body’s own blood to stimulate hair follicles and boost density. A small blood sample is taken, the platelets are concentrated, and the solution is injected back into the scalp in the areas where thinning is most noticeable. Clinical studies have shown it can restore hair density by up to 20%, and a 2020 review published in Dermatologic Surgery confirmed it’s a safe and effective option for both men and women experiencing hair loss.

Kourtney Kardashian documented getting PRP treatment on Keeping Up with the Kardashians to treat a bald spot. Vicky Pattison has spoken openly about using it for traction alopecia caused by hair extensions. It’s the kind of treatment that used to feel very out-of-reach, but that’s changing fast.

Before and after hair restoration results.

The treatment works by delivering concentrated growth factors directly into the scalp. Those growth factors stimulate dormant or weakened hair follicles, extend the hair growth cycle and increase overall density over time. There’s no downtime, the process is quick and the results build gradually across a course of sessions.

Why more Irish women are seeking it out

According to research from Peter Mark, 28% of Irish women are concerned about hair thinning or loss — and 1 in 5 say it affects their confidence. The triggers are wide-ranging: perimenopause, menopause, post-partum hormonal shifts, and sustained periods of stress all play a role. During menopause in particular, changes in oestrogen and progesterone levels cause follicles to shrink and hair to become finer over time. PRP doesn’t address the hormonal imbalance itself, but it can reactivate those weakened follicles and support visible regrowth.

Mike Malone, founder of Total Hair Restoration, says the shift in his clinic’s patient base has been striking. “We expected the majority of patients looking for PRP treatment to be men, but have been surprised by the number of women coming through our doors. Many of our new patients are dealing with hormonal hair thinning or stress-related hair loss and are looking for something that feels natural and manageable, and this is a great treatment to achieve exactly that.”

Hair restoration results with PRP treatment.

What does a course of treatment actually look like?

The standard approach at Total Hair Restoration involves four monthly sessions to begin with, followed by maintenance treatments every six months. PRP is priced at €350 per session, with a four-session package available for €1,200 — a saving of €200. Terms and conditions apply.

It’s the kind of treatment that sits neatly in that space between doing nothing and committing to surgery. Science-backed, no recovery time, and increasingly accessible. For anyone who’s been watching their hairline or parting a little more closely lately and wondering what options exist, this might be worth a closer look.