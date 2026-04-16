Irish Ferries’ wine tasting mini cruise to France is coming this May

A ferry to France sounds perfectly fine on its own. A ferry to France where you spend the crossing drinking your way through 30+ wines? That sounds like a plan worth making.

Irish Ferries is running a Wine Tasting Mini Cruise on 21st May 2026, sailing from Dublin to Cherbourg aboard the W.B. Yeats. Fares start from €307 return for a car plus two passengers with reserved seats, or €399 if you’d like an inner cabin thrown in. For what is essentially a guided wine experience plus a trip to France, that’s genuinely good value.

What’s actually included

On board, passengers will get a complimentary wine tasting curated in partnership with the Wine & Beer Supermarket. The tasting covers more than 30 wines drawn from a range of regions, with a strong focus on French classics — Loire Valley, Bordeaux, Alsace and Burgundy all feature, alongside a selection of European and New World wines. Experts will be on hand throughout to walk you through tasting notes and recommendations, so you don’t have to pretend you know what you’re tasting.

The final wine list for the May sailing hasn’t been confirmed yet, but previous events have featured a well-considered mix of crowd-pleasers and more interesting discoveries from producers across France and beyond. In other words, there’ll be something for everyone, whether you’re a devoted Burgundy fan or you just know you like “the dry white one.”

The France part is a bonus too

Once you dock, EU personal allowances mean you can stock the car with wines and beers to bring home — ideal for anyone already thinking about summer entertaining or a long bank holiday weekend. While you’re at sea, the W.B. Yeats has comfortable lounges, dining, cinema and panoramic views to keep things feeling like a proper short break rather than just a crossing.

It’s billed as great for couples or friends looking for something a bit different, and honestly, “a floating wine tasting en route to France” is a considerably better pitch than another weekend city break where you end up in the same wine bar you could have gone to at home.

Book sooner rather than later

Irish Ferries are advising early booking on this one, and given the concept, it’s not hard to see why it’ll fill up quickly. You can find full details and book your place at irishferries.com.

Terms and conditions apply. Fares valid on selected sailings only and subject to availability.