This vegetarian shepherd’s pie is the perfect warming midweek dinner

We always start the week off super motivated to cook at home and use all the good-for-us food we've bought in the fridge. Veggies, lentils, beans – they all stop looking so appealing once we have to actually make something with them!

But with recipes like this cosy and warming lentil shepherd's pie with its delicious creamy potato crust and rich, heart filling, you'll be excited for dinner time to put this gorgeous and good-for-you meal together!

You'll need…

400g brown lentils

150g sliced carrots

150g chopped celery

2tbsp flat-leaf parsley

3 cloves minced garlic

1tsp fresh rosemary

1tbsp fresh thyme

1 large diced yellow onion

1kg yellow potatoes

3tbsp tomato paste

200ml vegetable stock

1/2tsp black pepper

1tsp sea salt

50ml red wine

2tbsp olive oil

1tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 bay leaves

6tbsp butter

6tbsp milk

100g parmesan

Preheat your oven to 200C

Peel and boil your potatoes until soft. Mash them and add in your milk, butter and parmesan and mash to create a creamy, potato mixture. Set aside.

Heat olive in a pan and add in you chopped onions and garlic. Sauté until the onions are translucent.

Toss in carrots and celery

Season with thyme, rosemary, bay leaves and parsley. Drop in your tomato paste and stir it in.

Stir in your red wine, followed by your vegetable broth. Pour in your lentils to the mixture to simmer and soak for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Season with salt and pepper.

Tip the mixture into a baking tin and spoon your creamy mash potato over it, smoothing it out evenly across the tin.

Bake at 200C for 15-20 minutes and serve with a sprinkling of fresh parsley!

(A Virtual Vegan)