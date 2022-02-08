This vegetarian shepherd’s pie is the perfect warming midweek dinner
We always start the week off super motivated to cook at home and use all the good-for-us food we've bought in the fridge. Veggies, lentils, beans – they all stop looking so appealing once we have to actually make something with them!
But with recipes like this cosy and warming lentil shepherd's pie with its delicious creamy potato crust and rich, heart filling, you'll be excited for dinner time to put this gorgeous and good-for-you meal together!
You'll need…
400g brown lentils
150g sliced carrots
150g chopped celery
2tbsp flat-leaf parsley
3 cloves minced garlic
1tsp fresh rosemary
1tbsp fresh thyme
1 large diced yellow onion
1kg yellow potatoes
3tbsp tomato paste
200ml vegetable stock
1/2tsp black pepper
1tsp sea salt
50ml red wine
2tbsp olive oil
1tbsp balsamic vinegar
2 bay leaves
6tbsp butter
6tbsp milk
100g parmesan
Preheat your oven to 200C
Peel and boil your potatoes until soft. Mash them and add in your milk, butter and parmesan and mash to create a creamy, potato mixture. Set aside.
Heat olive in a pan and add in you chopped onions and garlic. Sauté until the onions are translucent.
Toss in carrots and celery
Season with thyme, rosemary, bay leaves and parsley. Drop in your tomato paste and stir it in.
Stir in your red wine, followed by your vegetable broth. Pour in your lentils to the mixture to simmer and soak for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Season with salt and pepper.
Tip the mixture into a baking tin and spoon your creamy mash potato over it, smoothing it out evenly across the tin.
Bake at 200C for 15-20 minutes and serve with a sprinkling of fresh parsley!