This taxi company is offering free lifts to polling stations on May 25

Next Friday, the people of Ireland will take to the polls to vote on whether on not to allow the government to legislate for the legal termination of pregnancy.

In order to have their say, those eligible to vote will need to visit their assigned polling stations between the hours of 7am and 10pm.

And in an effort to make sure that as many people as possible make it on the day, Lynk Taxis are offering voters free local lifts.

The service will be available between 9am and 2pm on May 25 using the discount code 'LynkToVote'.

To promote voter turnout at this crucial referendum on May 25th, we are offering free local taxis to the value of €10. Full information on how to avail here –https://t.co/jWTm2zICG3 #LynkToVote #Referendum2018 pic.twitter.com/2JgzijaZif — Lynk (@LynkIreland) May 18, 2018

The promotion allows for a free local journey up to the value of €10. If the cost of the taxi exceeds this amount, €10 will be deducted from the total fee.

Noel Ebbs, CEO of Lynk Taxis says “As a company we have a great respect for our local customers and we want to be sure they use their right to vote in this upcoming, important referendum and make it as easy as possible for them to get to their polling station.

“If our promotion encourages even one person to go out and use their vote, we’ll be pleased. We hope lots of users avail of the #LynkToVote discount code and use their valuable votes on May 25th.”

No excuses, people! Make sure you have your say on May 25.