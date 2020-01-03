This Sunday is the best day for online dating so start swiping

Are you ready to start dating again after a brutal break-up or determined to find ‘the one’? Then make a note of January 6 in your diary because it is reportedly the best day for online dating.

Online dating isn’t for everyone, but many met their beau on Tinder, Bumble and co. and the rest is history.

According to Coffee Meets Bagel, this Sunday, January 5 will be one of the most popular days for online dating with millions of messages expected to be sent.

January tends to be one of the busiest months for dating apps and there’s actually a pretty valid reason why. We have spent the holidays with our families and if you’re a single lady then all they tend to ask is when you’re going to settle down? And if you’ve heard from lovely George you kissed in primary school?

These questions may drive us crazy but they do leave you pondering about your love life.

Another thing that encourages us to sign up to dating apps is being surrounded by love during the holiday season. Christmas and New Year is a joyous time of year, especially for couples. It can make people seem extra lovey dovey, whether that’s your aunt and her husband or Jude Law and Cameron Diaz in The Holiday.

That lovin’ feeling can be infectious so no wonder single folk are eager to find a decent lad or lady once January rolls around.

Speaking to Quartz, dating expert Dawoon Kang explained: “Dating Sunday is a mixture of New Year’s resolutions and winding down the weekend.”

Happy swiping everyone.