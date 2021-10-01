This Pet Vacuum from Aldi is a game changer if you have hairy pets

Now that the world is opening back up again, many of us are leaving our furry friends and feline pals at home alone a lot more often than they’re used to.

To help ease the blow, why not treat your pets to some new treats and accessories from Aldi’s brand new pet range?

Their unique, mini pet collection features anything and everything you’ll need to treat your furry friends this winter, at budget-friendly prices!

If you have an extra hairy cat or dog at home, then you seriously need to invest in Aldi’s new Pet Vacuum (€54.99). The Salter Multi Cyclonic Pet Pro provides excellent cleaning performance on both carpets and hard floors.

Plus, it features a multi-cyclonic system which effortlessly eliminates dirt. It includes a 2-in-1 Crevice/Brush Tool and a Pet Turbo Brush for those hard-to-reach spots.

Other quality products from Aldi’s new pet range include their Pet Grooming Kit (€24.99), and Dog Towel Coat (€7.99) which comes in sizes small to extra large, in colour swatches navy or grey.

To make sure your little pooch is nice and comfortable while you’re out gallivanting, make sure to check out Aldi’s new Pet Beds (€12.99), which include a super soft filling and a raised rim to provide head and neck support. Featuring a removable, machine washable cover, pet owners can choose from a short pile bed in grey or navy, or long pile bed in grey or pink. Available in small, medium, large, or extra-large.

If you’d rather keep things simple, then Aldi also have a host of edible pet treats — like Bakers Sizzlers (€1.49), Halloween Macaroons for Dogs (€2.99), Dreamies Cat Treats (€1.29) — to take the sting out of not being around all day for cuddles and walks.

The Pet Specialbuys range is on sale across all 148 Aldi stores nationwide from Thursday, 7 October while stocks last.