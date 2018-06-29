This new Dublin-based podcast series is incredibly gripping

In celebration of Pride Week, Prospect 57 will be releasing a new fictional podcast series on all platforms (iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, Pod Addict, Castbox….).

A 6-part series based in the country's capital, each episode is less than 30 minutes long, making it perfect for your daily commute or for easy listening before bed.

Prospect 57 is a one-of-a-kind fictional podcast that’s set in Dublin; on streets that you’ve probably walked down, with people you recognise and places you go to.

The podcast follows the story of James, a bartender who is found viciously bruised and beaten after the Pride Parade.

After a sun-soaked day amongst queens, flags and celebrations the night sets in and the party continues.

However, early on the morning of July 1st, James is found viciously bruised and beaten.

The world sees the attack as a hate crime, but Nic, a wannabe journalist and friend of James, knows better.

Nic sets out to discover all she can about her work place and the colleagues she once trusted. Step into Prospect 57, a bar like any other in Dublin with a dark, disturbing underbelly that wishes to keep its secrets hidden.

All six episodes will be released on July 1st, the day after Pride when James was attacked as though it’s happening in real time.

Brought to you by QueerMoon Productions and the HeadStuff Podcast Network, Prospect 57 has been months in the making and features a gripping storyline of attack and deceit that will keep you coming back for more.

You can download it here: www.headstuff.org/prospect- 57