This Morning’s Sian Welby reveals gender of first child

Sian Welby has announced the gender of her first child.

The This Morning star revealed the exciting news that she’s expecting a little one with her fiancé Jake Beckett back in February.

As her due date nears closer, Sian has decided to confirm her baby’s gender live on radio.

Before heading off on maternity leave from Capital Breakfast, Welby enjoyed a ‘baby shower show’ with her co-hosts Jordan North and Chris Stark.

While chatting about her pregnancy experience and telling radio listeners when she's due to give birth, Sian announced that she is having a baby girl.

Revealing the wonderful news, she explained, “I'm at that point where I'm 38 weeks – I've got 11 days to go”.

“Before I go off on baby leave, I do want to share one thing with everyone because I've decided that Capital Breakfast – it doesn't have listeners. We are a family, and I have told my nearest and dearest what me and my partner Jake are having”.

She gleefully added, “And I know you are all invested. So I'm going to tell you what I'm having – it's a girl!”.

Earlier in the show, Sian praised listeners for their text messages with words of advice for her as she prepares to become a mum and admitted, “It has been an absolute pleasure and an honour being able to share this pregnancy with you all”.

When sharing the news that she was expecting her first child during the radio show earlier this year, Sian confessed, “There’s some moments that you just want to share with everyone. I think I want to share something with the group right now actually”.

“I’ve got a bit of an announcement for you… I’m pregnant! I don’t know how I’ve managed to keep it from you for so long but I am. It’s not a joke”.

“The lies, the deceit, oh my God the mocktails!”, she exclaimed before admitting, “It’s crazy to actually tell you all. I couldn’t wait to tell you”.

The mum-to-be went on to say, “This is a whole new journey for me and I want to take you all on it with me, and don't worry I'm not going anywhere! This is going to be a lot of fun and I can’t wait to share it with you all”.