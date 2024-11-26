This Morning’s Sarah Jossel welcomes second child & shares name

Sarah Jossel is now a mum-of-two!

Congratulations are in order for the beauty guru who regularly appears on This Morning as she has announced the wonderful news that she has given birth to her second child.

Confirming that she has welcomed the birth of a baby girl, Sarah revealed that she had to spend five days in hospital after her daughter's arrival.

On Instagram, Jossel shared a collection of adorable videos and photos to reveal how the first week of her second child’s life has been going so far.

In the caption of the post, Sarah announced her baby girl’s name by penning, “Ivy Gold or as your big sister says.. IWEEE! One week of loving you”.

The TV star went on to share an insight into the meaning behind each of the images and videos, writing, “The Hiccups. IWEE IWEE. Ivy with the good hair. Tinsy tiny hands. Practicing ‘gentle’ hands. Pure joy”.

Sarah closed off by adding, “Finally leaving the hospital five days after going into labour – but that’s for another time…”.

Many pals and famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate Sarah on her lovely news.

This Morning presenter Alice Beer wrote, “Congratulations gorgeous girl! Grace will always be my favourite though”.

“Just beautiful, congrats! Axx”, said author Annabel Karmel.

Social media star Victoria Magrath penned, “Ahhhhh huge huge congrats lovely xx”.

As well as being a mum to baby Ivy, Sarah gave birth to her first child, Grace Mimi Gold, in December 2022.

Jossel shared the exciting news of her second pregnancy in June by unveiling snaps of her blossoming baby bump and admitting, “It still doesn’t feel real typing this – but my goodness, it’s happening. Our little family is growing”.

“I can’t quite believe that my baby girl is now a big sister in training. She’s only thrown her doll down the stairs three times today! Here we go…. #2under2”.