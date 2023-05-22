This Morning’s Sara Kayat reveals she’s pregnant with second child

Congratulations are in order for Sara Kayat as she has announced she is expecting her second child.

The doctor, known for her helpful appearances on This Morning, shared the wonderful news alongside a touching message about those who are struggling on their journey to become parents.

Posting an adorable photo of her and her son as he rests his hand on her blossoming baby bump, Sara penned, “And so, we grow. We are expecting a little pumpkin this October”.

Credit: Sara Kayat Instagram

“When I fell pregnant with Harris, I announced it on insta with too little consideration. It had been an easy journey and I was in my own blissful world”.

“The journey to baby two was a little different, and in truth at times I found myself resenting everyone else’s pregnancy announcements. So this time round, I’d like to be a little more mindful of others out there who are not where they want to be on their journeys to parenthood”.

Sara continued, “I am obviously ecstatic about this announcement, yet I long to reach a loving hand out to anyone who is suffering. I’m sorry. It’s not fair”.

Credit: Sara Kayat Instagram

“I hope from the depths of my heart that you get what you want or find peace with what you have. So much love to everyone out there, but especially to those whose paths have been rockier and darker than expected”.

The good news and emotional tribute touched many people as they rushed to the comments to congratulate her and commend her message.

One social media user wrote, “Congratulations Sara! A lovely caption too”.

Credit: Sara Kayat Instagram

A second penned, “Such a beautiful, caring post Sara. ……Congratulations, so happy for you all”.

Former member of The Pussycat Dolls, Melody Thornton, said, “Congratulations Sara!! Harris is gonna be the best older Sib. two angels”.

“So happy for you all. Huge huge congratulations”, added This Morning’s Sarah Jossel.

Sara welcomed her first child, three-year-old Harris, into the world back in May 2020 with her husband Rupert Walker.