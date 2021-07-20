This Morning’s Eamonn Holmes reveals he’s now a grandad

Northern Irish presenter Eamonn Holmes proudly announced some exciting personal news on This Morning today — he’s become a grandad!

“My son Declan and his wife Jenny, they're the happy couple. Jenny gave birth to Amelia, who is 7lbs and 6 ounces,” the 61-year-old revealed live on This Morning.

“That’s my first grandchild,” Eammon gushed, adding, “My mother is a great-grandmother now.”

Declan is Eamonn’s eldest child whom he shares with ex-wife Gabrielle, along with his two other grown-up children, Rebecca and Niall. Meanwhile, Eamonn and his current wife Ruth Langsford have one child together, a 19-year-old son named Jack.

Eamonn’s wife and co-presenter Ruth then went on to ask what he would like to be called now that he’s a grandfather. “Grumps we came up with,” Ruth joked, adding, “but he wasn’t too keen on that one!”

This prompted Eamonn to go on to explain that “It surprises people, because they look at me and say, ‘he’s too young to be a grandfather’”.

Declan and Jenny Holmes

“I’ve got people getting in touch with me about glamorous grandad competitions and all sorts of things like that,” the Belfast native revealed.

However, it seems Eamonn might be settled on the sweet moniker Papa. “My friend Bill has anointed himself Papa,” to which Ruth responded, “I like Papa — it's got a head of the family feel about it.”

“It's like the Pope, there's an infallibility that goes with it, so I'd quite like my grandchildren to call me Papa,” Eamonn lovingly shared.

What lovely news!