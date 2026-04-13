This May, Your Daily Walk Could Help Save Someone’s Life

If you’ve been meaning to do something about your health but keep putting it off until the kids are older, the schedule calms down, or the stars somehow align — May might be the nudge you’ve been waiting for.

Allcare, Hickey’s and McCauley Pharmacies, as part of the Uniphar Group, have teamed up with the Irish Heart Foundation to launch “Move Every Day in May” — a nationwide campaign that’s asking people across Ireland to get active every single day throughout the month, while raising vital funds for heart health at the same time.

The fundraising target is €100,000, and the challenge itself is beautifully simple: move your body every day in May. Walking to the school gate counts. A dance around the kitchen counts. Weeding the garden counts. There’s no minimum distance, no fitness level required and no pressure — just the commitment to do something, however small, every day.

Why it matters

The Irish Heart Foundation estimates that around 10,000 people in Ireland die from cardiovascular disease each year, and over 600,000 people are currently living with a cardiovascular condition. Those are numbers that are hard to sit with — but they’re also exactly why campaigns like this one matter.

Irish Heart Foundation Patient Ambassador Maura Canning knows this better than most. Her dangerously high blood pressure was only discovered during a routine heart health check with the Foundation’s Mobile Health Unit. “It was a wake-up call to prioritise my health,” she said. “I now do bootcamp classes, meditation classes and country dancing in my local area — it’s not only enjoyable but I know my health is much better for it. I would encourage everyone to get involved in this challenge.”

Broadcaster and campaign ambassador Joe Lynam, who has experienced a heart attack himself, echoed that message. “Just by taking small steps to move your body more, you can really look after your heart health and raise vital funds to help the life-saving work of the Irish Heart Foundation.”

What’s happening in pharmacies near you

Your local McCauley, Hickey’s or Allcare Pharmacy will be a community hub throughout May. Every Friday in the month, “Love Your Heart Days” will take place in participating pharmacies — where a minimum donation of €5 will get you a blood pressure check. Given how easy it is to let that kind of thing slide when you’re busy running a household, that’s genuinely useful.

The Irish Heart Foundation’s Mobile Health Unit will also be visiting selected pharmacy locations nationwide throughout May, offering free heart health checks and expert advice. It’s the kind of proactive health support that often gets lost in the chaos of daily life, brought right to your doorstep.

People who sign up will also receive a movement tracker to log their daily activity and stay on top of the challenge. Individuals and pharmacy teams can set up their own iDonate fundraising pages and rope in friends and family too.

Louise Martin, General Manager Retail at Uniphar, summed it up well: “Our pharmacy teams are at the heart of the communities we serve, helping over 200,000 customers annually with cardiovascular illness, so this campaign is a powerful way to bring people together for a shared purpose.”

How to get involved

Getting started couldn’t be easier. Pop into your nearest McCauley, Hickey’s or Allcare Pharmacy to sign up and pick up more information, or head straight to moveinmay.ie to register or donate. The campaign kicks off at the start of May so there’s still time to get sorted before then.

Whether you’re doing it for yourself, for someone you love or just to finally make good on that promise you made yourself in January — this is one worth getting behind.