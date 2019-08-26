THIS gas Love Island star is set to appear on the Late Late Show

None other than the Queen of Longford, Maura Higgins, will join Ryan Tubridy on the new season of The Late Late Show this week.

The Love Island star is set to join iconic singer Sinead O'Connor and hilarious comedian and actress Aisling Bea on the couch.

Ryan Tubridy revealed the opening episode features “a selection of people representing Ireland", telling RTE Guide;

“Sinead O’Connor, an icon; Aisling Bea, a new superstar knocking them out in the UK; and Maura Higgins from Love Island, a pop-culture phenomenon. It’s running the gamut, and that’s where The Late Late excels.”

"We’re also hoping to make a nod towards all the people who’ve served this country in uniform, which needs to be done. Just to say thanks. And where else can you do that, but on the Late Late."

Tubs has previously hinted that the Longford lass will join him on the sofa, saying to the Irish Mirror last week;

“I was watching it (Love Island) over the shoulders of youngsters no but like my feeling about that is even if you didn’t watch it, you know that even when it was going down the toilet and people were saying it was boring and it was the worst series of it, what did it take?"

“It took an Irish woman from Longford to change it all. She goes on and suddenly the show comes alive. And not even just that it was also won by an Irish man.”

This year will mark Tubridy's 11th year as host of the show;

“As of midnight when we get to the end of the show on September 6, I’ll be the second longest-serving host of the Late Late Show which is a strange mantel but a very big honour in my life.”

Maura is currently taking a break from her appearances at events after admitting via her Instagram stories that she's completely "shattered" and "burnt out".

Feature image: ITV/REX