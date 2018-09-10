This list of things cancer patients will miss most is so eye-opening

A Reddit user has shared the most moving list of things cancer patients will miss the most when they pass away. The emotional post really opens your eyes to just how valuable the little things are like kisses on the cheek and the smell of flowers.

The user shared: “The things my patients say they'll miss the most are NOT seeing the World Landmarks, buying fancy things, that new car, "living it up" party style, etc.”

The patients didn’t care about visiting Paris or seeing their favourite band in concert. The things they were going to miss were simple but so meaningful.

The full list reads:

Watching my sons throw a baseball

Listening to my grandparents tell stories

My girlfriend surprised me with a kiss on the cheek

Holding my wife in my arms knowing there's nowhere in the world I'd rather be

Gram's Sunday dinners and the whole family getting together

My dog

Seeing my fiancé smile and feeling his arms wrap around me

My daughter running to me when I get home

The smell of flowers and rain

The day I got married. I said I never would. And then I met her. And now I have to leave her.

Smelling the fireplace on Christmas morning with the family

All my friends

Watching my family sleep

The rush of weekday mornings. I know it sounds crazy, but I'll miss it. I'll miss the coffee, the crowded bathrooms, my wife's quick peck goodbye, the kids forgetting their lunch.. you get my point

Rain. Is that weird?

The heartbreaking list shows you that at the end of the day it isn’t about money or glamour, it’s about the people you love, those simple moments you experience every day, but ones you’ll miss more than anything when your time on this planet comes to an end.