This is why Ashwin Maliyakals can’t stop now

We all want our kids to be happy in life, to succeed, to thrive.

Ashwin Maliyakals was born in India and thriving, despite his special needs meant everything to his parents. So, when they discovered Special Olympics Ireland they knew that sport was how Ashwin could thrive in life. And there was only one place in the world where they wanted to raise their son.

Ashwin’s mum and dad, who are both frontline workers, are so proud of their son and hugely thankful to Special Olympics Ireland for what they have brought into his life. Through Special Olympics Ireland, Ashwin has found friendship and a sense of team spirit. Being involved in athletics and taking part ‘brings out the best in him’ according to mum Twinkle.

Ireland is full of people like the Maliyakals who won’t accept that there’s something that they can’t do. But Special Olympics Ireland needs your help to keep Ashwin and other athletes like him running, competing and thriving across the island of Ireland. They’ve come so far, they can’t stop now.

This year Special Olympics Ireland can’t have their usual 3,000 volunteers out on the streets shaking buckets and raising much needed funds for their 8,000 athletes across the island of Ireland.

Their Can’t Stop Now campaign aims to raise money to help children and adults with intellectual disabilities that have been deeply affected by Covid-19. They’ve come so far, they can’t stop now. So please, dig deep and help if you can.

These donations will help children and athletes like Ashwin show the world how they can thrive.

To donate today, visit www.cantstopnow.ie or donate through your REVOLUT App.