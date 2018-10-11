This is how these makeup pros are taking on mental health

Make-up might seem like a bit of fun, but our much-loved beauty products can tell an important story.

Through the creative hands of Paddy McGurgan and the hardworking team at Make-Up Pro Store, they have taken on mental health using make-up to start a campaign.

To mark Mental Health Awareness day yesterday, they picked up their brushes and carefully crafted a look to reflect the darkness mental health can bring.

Meshing the two together, the idea wanted to acknowledge that at one stage or another, we all go through challenges in our lives and it can hard to find the light.

The campaign didn't shy away from hard pressing issues like the reality of suicide rates, and they want their project to bring action in Ireland, Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Titled, 'You Are Worth More Than Your Darkness', their goal is to use makeup to communicate a message to politicians, heads of state and national decision makers that more needs to be done to curb the soaring rates of suicide.

The aim is to get more care and services available for those who truly need it the most.

The Make-Up artists, as well as fans, are being encouraged to open up in a safe space using makeup to visually articulate the rough moments that they encounter in life.

With this campaign, makeup becomes an important and positive tool for self-expression and conscious well-being.

It's about acceptance of one's self – wherever on the spectrum of darkness into light you may find yourself on a given day.

Make-Up Pro has even set up a masterclass on October 25 in aid of Action Mental Health in Belfast.

All ticket sales go to the charity.

If you or a loved one is struggling with your mental health, there's help here (ROI) and here (UK).

You can get your tickets for the masterclass and support an amazing cause, here.

Feature Image: bryonyherbert_makeup