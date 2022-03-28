This is how our favourite celeb mams celebrated Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is a very special day for mothers to be spoiled and families to spend time together. Celebrity mums are no exception to this so check out below how some of our favourite stars celebrated the day this year and the adorable posts they shared to acknowledge the wonderful day.

Holly Willoughby

Holly started the day with personalised pancakes designed with her name in them. She then spent the day working at the ITV studios for the final of Dancing On Ice.

She shared this beautiful post of her and her mother with the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day to the best… love you so much mama…”. The pair look so alike!

Rochelle Humes

The former Saturday’s singer treated herself to a bath and chocolate covered strawberries to relax this Mother’s Day. She enjoyed a dinner out with her family, posting snaps of them together, including photos of her daughters wearing matching outfits.

The caption simply said, “Mama”, followed by a heart emoji.

Giovanna Fletcher

The I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here winner took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of her accompanied by her mother and sister. The star said the women enjoyed a morning walk together. The post’s caption said, “Today I’ve been thinking about those who find this day challenging- for a variety of reasons. I’ve also thought about those who take on mothering roles to those around them without the word ‘mother’ been given”. What a moving message to read for people having a hard time this Mother’s Day.

She goes on to say “there are so many people in my life who take on this position and show me love and support, and I’m so completely thankful”.

Giovanna also shared a cute video of her son giving her flowers that he picked from their garden.

Jacqueline Jossa

Jossa celebrated her Mother’s Day with a family meal out at The Meskan Hutton, a Turkish restaurant, where she said she “ate so much and loved every moment”.

The actress then shared an Instagram story of her two daughters with the caption, “I’m so lucky to be a mum to you ladies. Thank you for making today so special and for being the best little babies I could have dreamed of.

She finished off her heartfelt message saying, “I was 22 when I had Ella, a young mum and I had to learn quickly, I would never change the journey and the beautiful family we have”.

Karen Koster

The television presenter took to Instagram to share a snap of herself, her siblings and their mother together. She captioned the post, “Celebrating our lovely mum”.

She also shared a story of her tucking into a glass of wine captioned, “The best part of Mother’s Day is getting a break from being a mother. Thanks for holding down the fort”, she says before tagging her husband in the video.