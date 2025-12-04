This Irish vegan sweet brand is the stocking filler of the season

If you're still scrambling for stocking fillers with Christmas looming (honestly, who isn't?), here's a shout for something that ticks all the boxes: Irish-made, actually delicious and won't break the bank. Enter Treat Yo Self, the kid-founded vegan sweet brand that's basically everywhere right now.

What started as a lockdown project by eight-year-old Harry Foy has turned into one of the most talked-about homegrown brands this festive season. And considering we're all trying to shop Irish where we can, this one feels like a proper win.

Plant-based gourmet sweets in four fun varieties for guilt-free snacking.

Why everyone's adding it to their basket

There's something genuinely sweet (sorry) about a brand that still hand-packs every single pouch as a family. The Foys haven't outsourced or scaled into anonymity… it's still very much a kitchen-table-turned-national-operation vibe. Which feels rare and lovely in a world of faceless genocide-complicit corporations.

But beyond the feel-good backstory, the sweets themselves are actually great. Bright packaging, nostalgic flavours and they're 100% vegan and gelatine-free. So whether you're shopping for someone plant-based, managing allergies or just want something everyone can enjoy, they're genuinely inclusive.

The brand's about to get even more visible too. They're appearing on The Late Late Toy Show tomorrow night in partnership with Arnotts, which means every household in Ireland is about to know the name.

Where to grab them before it's too late

The full Treat Yo Self range is stocked pretty much everywhere worth shopping: Arnotts, Brown Thomas, Avoca, Meadows & Byrne, Blarney Woollen Mills and over 150 indie retailers nationwide. You'll also find them in Duty Free at Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports if you're doing any last-minute travel shopping.

They've got different ranges depending on your budget. The One Range features gourmet pouches, there's The Share mixes for parties, The Fix Range for personal stashes and the Treat Box gifting range for something a bit more special. Mega Pouches are €19, and bundles start from €30.

You can order online at treatyoself.ie too, but here's the deadline: get your order in before Monday 15th December if you want it to land before Christmas. After that you're chancing it.

Supporting Irish this season

Look, we all say we want to support homegrown businesses. But when you're juggling work chaos, social plans, family commitments and trying to remember who you've already bought for (just me?), sometimes the easiest option wins.

This is one of those rare finds where supporting Irish doesn't mean compromise. It's accessible, affordable and actually something people will be genuinely happy to get. No awkward "oh… thanks" moment when they unwrap it.

Plus there's something quite brilliant about a brand founded by a kid during lockdown now sitting on shelves in Brown Thomas. It's the kind of success story we could all do with hearing more of right now.

So if you're still ticking names off your list and want something that feels thoughtful without the stress, this one's worth grabbing. Just don't leave it till Christmas Eve because at this rate they'll be sold out.